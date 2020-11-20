Krushna Abhishek on Refusing to do Kapil Sharma Show with Govinda: I Love Him Too Much to Face Him

Krushna Abhishek has finally broken his silence on not doing The Kapil Sharma Show with his uncle Govinda as a guest. Krushna has confirmed that he refused to do the particular episode because of their personal differences.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Krushna said that he wouldn't have stopped his tears had he featured on the particular episode.

“I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govida as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective you need to work in a warm friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations.”

It is rumoured that the differences between Krushna and Govinda have more to do with the mutual differences between their wives. “I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t able to stop my tears. So it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayee hai (despite our mutual affection we are now distanced from one another).”