Krushna Abhishek Pens Emotional Note for Sister Arti Singh, Commando 3 Fails to Pack a Punch

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh started on a strong and positive note inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, but things don't seem smooth for her now. In a recent episode, she said that she's playing alone and later was seen sobbing after an argument with Sidharth. She also suffered an anxiety and panic attack post that. On Wednesday, Krushna took to Instagram to post a picture with Arti saying that it is really sad to see her crying like that.

Despite Vidyut Jammwal's elegant glides and save, Commando 3 suffers from sheer lack of imagination. Despite its eclectic ensemble of actors - Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah pulling off some very cool stunts, the film fails to score.

As Shaheen Bhatt turned a year older on Thursday, sister Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share childhood pictures of the two. In the pictures, both of them can be seen goofing around as toddlers.

A week before its release, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor starrer period drama Panipat has landed itself in a controversy. Ashutosh Gowarikar's directorial is being called out by Peshwa Baji Rao's descendant over Kriti Sanon's dialogue in the film's trailer.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu might be winning the hearts of netizens for slamming the movie Arjun Reddy in front of its lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, but he is clearly not enjoying that people are "celebrating" at his cost. His irritation has a lot to do with netizens' reactions to a recent round table discussion with actors, including Parvathy and Vijay.

