Shocking! Krushna Abhishek Quits Kapil Sharma Show's New Season Due to Salary Issue

Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he won’t be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the weekend, Kapil Sharma announced the return of the new season of TKSS with an Instagram post. He informed his fans that the show be coming back to the TV screens soon.

However, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the new season of the show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. “So, while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date,” the source added.

Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” Now, a new report in ETimes suggests that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issue.

“The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet,” a source told ETimes.

The Kapil Sharma Show packed its bid adieu to the viewers on June 5. The last episode ended with a bang as Kapil turned host to the Jugjugg Jeeyo team – Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. After wrapping up the show, the TKSS team jetted off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here