Krushna Abhishek Says He Had to Shoot With Katrina Kaif Ten Days After His Father's Death: 'The Channel Guys...'

Comedian Krushna Abhishek, also known as Abhishek Sharma, has been making his viewers collapse into fits of laughter whether it is his hilarious characters, funny posts on his social media handle or his performance on The Kapil Sharma Show for almost over a decade. However, in a recent conversation with Maniesh Paul, for his podcast, Abhishek opened up about his father’s death and revealed that he had to shoot an episode with Katrina Kaif only ten days after his father’s passing which had left the comedian heartbroken and grief-stricken.

According to the Times of India, Krushna Abhishek was questioned on how comedians perform under circumstances where they are not feeling their best selves. The comedian responded by recalling an incident from 2016 when his father passed away from cancer. Abhishek was part of Comedy Nights Bachao at that time. He said, “Unka Chautha ho gaya tha. (Four days had passed since his death). The channel guys came to me and said ‘We are in a bind, we can’t do anything, we have Katrina Kaif’s dates’. I told them ‘Mere father ki tehrvi abhi hui nahi hai toh main toh kaise karunga? Perform toh main kar hi nahi paunga.’ (My father’s tehrvi hasn’t happened yet, how will I perform? I will not be able to perform).”

Executives from the channel had told him that they were aware of the situation but they did not have a replacement as they did not want to continue the show without Abhishek. Then Abhishek thought about what his father had taught him, “Mere father mujhe hamesha bolte the ki karam karte raho, voh Krishna bhakt the, tabhi mera naam unhone Krushna rakha. (My father always told me, keep doing what you are doing, he was a devotee of Lord Krishna, that’s why he named me Krushna). Show must go on, unka voh vala hisab tha, chahe kuch bhi ho jaye, tu kaam karte rehna aur chalte rehna toh mere dimag mein voh baat thi toh main gaya uss din. (He believed that the show must go on, no matter what happens and I was thinking of the same that day, so I went that day).” So he decided to honour his father’s teachings and agreed to do the episode.

He continued that he received a standing ovation for his performance that night because, despite the fact that his father passed away, Krushna Abhishek still showed up and made his viewers collapse into laughter with his on-point jokes and hilarious comments.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.