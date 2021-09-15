Krushna Abhishek Seeks Forgiveness from Govinda and Sunita Ahuja After Feud

Among the multiple reports floating in the air about the strained relations between comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his mama Govinda’s family, there was a recent addition when Sunita Ahuja decided to take the tiff public and made a statement citing the never-ending feud. Krishna recently stated that he is unaware of the reasons for the feud and wants to amend things with “Mama and Mami,” reported SpotBoyE.

Krushna, who is a part of the long-running The Kapil Sharma Show, recently skipped shooting for a particular episode that featured Govinda and his family. He mentioned the unresolved tensions between the two families as the reason, hinting at the intentions of the two families to not share the same space.

Govinda has been silent on the whole issue and was not available for comment. However, his wife Sunita, in an earlier interview with Bombay Times, expressed her anger and distress regarding Krushna’s move to not appear on the show. The feud goes way back but proliferated three years ago when Kashmera Shah, Krushna’s wife, tweeted something that was allegedly targeted at Govinda.

“You cannot insult family and enjoy liberties in the name of family. We raised them and do not live off them. All I can say is that the problems will never see resolution, and I don’t want to see Krushna’s face ever again in my life,” Sunita told the daily.

After this comment, Krushna told SpotBoyE that he was angry with himself for making his Mama and Mami angry. “I know my Mami said multiple things against me. I was upset. But their statements clearly show that they are hurt. And you can only get hurt by someone who loves you,” he said.

Krushna wants to apologize for his actions and resolve the issue but says that Govinda and Sunita would not accept it, which is the root of all the issues surrounding them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here