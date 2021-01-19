Krushna Abhishek Shares Bare-chested Post Workout Pic Not to Show off But...

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has been hitting the gym lately and has a body to show for it. He recently shared a bare-chested image post his training, flaunting his muscular upper body. He said that he did not want to 'show off' his physique or that he was working out but after a rigorous session of sweating it all out, one does want to share the moment with all. He also motivates his fans to stay fit with this post on social media.

Krushna is seen wearing a bandana on his forehead. He wrote alongside the picture, "Done with my morning work out this pic is not to show off guys but when u work really hard u feel to share it with all good day to all of u keep smiling be healthy @vitthaldesh @ gym @hard work (sic)."

Krushna's The Kapil Sharma Show co-performers Bharti Singh and Rajiv Thakur commented on his latest post.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna caused a laugh riot recently when he mimicked Jeetendra in front of Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada.

Read: Rajesh Khanna was 12 Hrs Late on Set, Ate Vada Pav First and Wrapped up Shoot in 1 Hr, Recalls Jaya Prada

Sharing a video from the episode, he wrote, "Mad mad mad I think we all r crazy u hv to watch this crazy epi this week end we all really had a blast with raj ji Jaya Prada ji guggi paaji and the team mein jitu ji banke aayaa specially for jayaji they all had a blast (sic)."

Krushna's performance as Jeetendra was hailed by everyone present. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV on the weekends at 9:30 pm.