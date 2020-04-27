MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Krushna Abhishek Shares Old Pic with Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan

Krushna Abhishek Shares Old Pic with Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan

The actor uploaded an image on Instagram that features his uncle Govinda and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Krushna Abhishek found a very old picture while mining into his archives. The actor uploaded an image on Instagram that features his uncle Govinda and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

As revealed by Krushna in the caption, this pic was captured during the shooting of the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the photo, Krushna stands on the extreme right dressed in a black T-shirt as his cousins pose along senior Bachchan for the camera.

“Got an old pic today. This was the muhurat shot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and as I was a big fan of Amit ji, I forced mama to take me to the shoot,” Krushna wrote.

Krushna’s sister and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh replied to the post, saying, “Are wah @krushna30.”

Govinda and Big B were co-stars in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where both of them played double roles. Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan were the female leads in the David Dhawan directorial.

Krushna is the host for the sixth season of the History TV 18 channel series, OMG! Yeh Mera India. The show provides interesting and inspirational stories from across the nation.

Two days back, Krushna shared an official teaser video of the show and wrote, “OMG! Yeh Mera India has won awards for 'Best Non-Fiction Series' and 'Best Acting/Anchoring/Content Delivering'… Thank you all the audience for all the love that made it possible. I am very proud to be a part of this multiple awards winning, record-breaking series and looking forward to bringing to you the season 7 of OMG! Yeh Mera India. #vIDEA2020 #OMGIndia @historytv18.”

