Krushna Abhishek Takes Dig at Neha Kakkar on Kapil Sharma Show, Calls Her Archana Puran Singh of Indian Idol

Krushna Abhishek took a dig at Neha Kakkar's tendency to tear up quickly on the sets of Indian Idol when she visited his comedy show.

December 29, 2019
Neha Kakkar, who serves as a judge on Indian Idol, has a reputation for quickly tearing up on the show. Comedian Krushna Abhishek took a direct dig at the singer on the matter on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Neha Kakkar appeared on the comedy show with her siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar. Krushna Abhishek also appeared on the episode in his female avatar Sapna.

At first Krushna points out that Neha is not a guest and is family as her show and The Kapil Sharma Show both air on Sony. He then goes on to say that Neha Kakkar is the Archana Puran Singh of Indian Idol.

When asked how, he said, "Ye yaha pe kisi bhi baat pe hass hass ke paise kama rahi hain... ye wahan par kisi bhi baat par ro ro ke paise kama rahi hain!" (She (Archana Puran Singh) earns money by laughing at everything here, and she (Neha Kakkar) earns by crying at everything there).

Neha first appeared on Indian Idol as a contestant in the show's second season and was eliminated in the third round. She shot to fame singing for albums and film music alike and enjoys a huge social media following. She has served as a judge on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as well. She has been a judge of Indian Idol since season 10 and has continued the role for its ongoing 11th season.

