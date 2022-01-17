Krushna Abhishek Wants to End Family Feud With ‘Bade Miyan’ Govinda, Here's What He Said

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek recently addressed the family feud with superstar Govinda and said that he wants to end it. For the unversed, Krushna and his uncle, Govinda has not been on talking terms for the last couple of years. On Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Raveena Tandon, who was Govinda’s co-star had appeared as a guest. While talking about their film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Krushna did a wordplay on the name and said, “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (little sir is big sir for me).”

He then said that whatever he has learnt, it is from Govinda. But it is a different thing altogether that he doesn’t consider me as ‘chote miyan.’ “Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi," he added.

Last year, Govinda and his wife Sunita were guests in the show but Krushna had skipped the episode. However, Krushna not being present in the show fuelled speculations and Sunita’s comments calling Krushna’s wife a bad daughter-in-law made the problems escalate.

Before appearing on the show, Sunita Ahuja said in an interview that there was no chance of a reconciliation with Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah, which has once again brought to fore their very public family feud.

For the unversed, Govinda got upset with Krushna Abhishek over a comment that the latter made on his show. In an old interview, Govinda had slammed his nephew for “making money by insulting others on television." He revealed that he was “extremely upset" with the ‘Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai’ remark. In his defence, Krushna had said that the comment “wasn’t in bad taste."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.