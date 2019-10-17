Take the pledge to vote

Krushna Abhishek Wasn't Part of The Kapil Sharma Show Episode Featuring Govinda: Report

Govinda's wife Sunita didn't want Krushna Abhishek as part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna and Sunita have been avoiding each other for some time now.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
The long feud between Govinda and his nephew and actor Krushna Abhishek has resurfaced once again. Govinda, who recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife and daughter Narmada didn’t share the screen space with Krushna, despite the latter being a prominent character of the show.

The tiff has been on since a couple of years now and even though claims of ‘all is well’ comes out, the truth looks like far from reality.

According to a report in Times of India, Abhishek had said, "I was told by the team that Sunita Di didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened."

Sunita claimed that Krushna has always basked under the glory of Govinda's stardom. Krushna, on the other hand, had countered them by saying he didn’t launch me or act on my behalf. Krushna also said that he invited Govinda and Sunita on his show The Drama Company. Immediately after this, Krushna’s wife Kashmeera had posted a tweet that said ‘People who dance for money,’ which irked Sunita beyond repair. Krushna still  maintains that he has patched up with Govinda six months back and even visited his home a couple times. However when Krushna met them in Dubai, Govinda asked to patch up with Sunita, who still seemed upset.

"I am what I am because of years of hard work. Yes, mama helped us when we were young, but we never sought help from him for work. Had that been the case, I would have featured in several films by now. Chi Chi mama has been a superstar and could have pulled a few strings if we had asked for his help,” Krushna said in the same report.

