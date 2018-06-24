GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back

Over the past few years, Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have not been on talking terms.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have not been on talking terms for years. But it now seems that their relationship has turned murkier. Earlier this month, Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah hosted a birthday party for their twins, Krishaang K Sharma and Raayan K Sharma, but Govinda's family was missing from the bash, giving rise to speculations that all is not well between the families.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed that they have "distanced" themselves from Krushna and his wife and it won't change ever.

“Krushna’s claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda’s bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It’s a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back," Sunita was quoted as saying by TOI.

Of not attending the twins' birthday party, Sunita told TOI, "Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn't the only reason why we didn't attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn't have gone."

Sunita even said they have 'broken all ties' with Krushna and Kashmera and that she wouldn't initiate a patch-up this time around.

"I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance," she added.

In the same interview, Krushna, too, opened up about the feud between the two families and countered: "Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don’t talk to us."

In his response to Sunita's claims that the comedian has used Govinda’s name to make his career, Krushna said, "It’s appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. But I have made a career through sheer hard work."

"I feel bad, especially because I have always loved and respected them. I have stayed in their house for six years and Sunita mami has treated me like her own child. However, I am fine if things are not resolved now," he added.

