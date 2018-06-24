English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back
Over the past few years, Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have not been on talking terms.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have not been on talking terms for years. But it now seems that their relationship has turned murkier. Earlier this month, Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah hosted a birthday party for their twins, Krishaang K Sharma and Raayan K Sharma, but Govinda's family was missing from the bash, giving rise to speculations that all is not well between the families.
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed that they have "distanced" themselves from Krushna and his wife and it won't change ever.
“Krushna’s claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda’s bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It’s a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back," Sunita was quoted as saying by TOI.
Of not attending the twins' birthday party, Sunita told TOI, "Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn't the only reason why we didn't attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn't have gone."
Sunita even said they have 'broken all ties' with Krushna and Kashmera and that she wouldn't initiate a patch-up this time around.
"I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance," she added.
In the same interview, Krushna, too, opened up about the feud between the two families and countered: "Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don’t talk to us."
In his response to Sunita's claims that the comedian has used Govinda’s name to make his career, Krushna said, "It’s appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. But I have made a career through sheer hard work."
"I feel bad, especially because I have always loved and respected them. I have stayed in their house for six years and Sunita mami has treated me like her own child. However, I am fine if things are not resolved now," he added.
Also Watch
In a recent interview with The Times of India, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja revealed that they have "distanced" themselves from Krushna and his wife and it won't change ever.
“Krushna’s claim to fame has always been the fact that he is Govinda’s bhanja. He has milked that enough. He has lived with us for years and we have always loved him. It’s a shame that they talk rubbish about us behind our back," Sunita was quoted as saying by TOI.
Of not attending the twins' birthday party, Sunita told TOI, "Govinda and I were in London on that day (June 3), but that wasn't the only reason why we didn't attend the party. We were not invited for it and even if they had, we wouldn't have gone."
Sunita even said they have 'broken all ties' with Krushna and Kashmera and that she wouldn't initiate a patch-up this time around.
"I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance," she added.
In the same interview, Krushna, too, opened up about the feud between the two families and countered: "Sunita mami has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don’t talk to us."
In his response to Sunita's claims that the comedian has used Govinda’s name to make his career, Krushna said, "It’s appalling to see them even make such claims. Yes, there is no denying the fact that he has helped me on the personal front when I was young. But I have made a career through sheer hard work."
"I feel bad, especially because I have always loved and respected them. I have stayed in their house for six years and Sunita mami has treated me like her own child. However, I am fine if things are not resolved now," he added.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna, Kashmera for Talking Rubbish About Them Behind Their Back, Comedian Hits Back
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Relieved to Make Amends for Germany
- Lata Mangeshkar's Family Upset with Karan Johar for Using Her Iconic K3G Song in Orgasm Scene
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?