Krystle D'Souza Buys 'Beautiful' Apartment in Mumbai, Hosts Housewarming Party for BFFS; See Pics

TV star Krystle D’Souza has bought a swanky apartment in Mumbai. The actress recently hosted a housewarming party for her close friends from the television industry. Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor shared an inside glimpse into Krystle’s “beautiful" house on her Instagram account.

Sharing the photos, Ekta also wished Krystle D’Souza for her new home and wrote: “To my darling, Krystle D’Souza your home is like you! Beautiful individualistic and welcoming! Love you." In the pictures, Krystle can be seen enjoying her housewarming party with Anita Hassanandani and several other television stars. Many celebrities like Pryanca Talukdar, Siddharth S Gupta, Sehban Azim also commented on the post, congratulating the actress for her new home. Krystle also dropped a comment on Ekta’s post. “I love you," she wrote.

Krystle D’Souza began her journey with Kahe Na Khane in 2007 and was later featured in many daily soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ek Nayi Pehchaanas Sakshi. In 2016, she played the role of Raina in Zee Tv’s Brahmarakshas.

Meanwhile, Krystle attended her BFF Anushka Ranjan’s bachelorette party on Wednesday evening. Anushka Ranjan is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Aditya Seal.

Anushka and Aditya Seal will reportedly tie the knot on November 21. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are not the only celebrities to get married this wedding season. While Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa recently tied the knot, TV star Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal. Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all reportedly planning weddings soon.

