Krystle D'Souza Excited to Work with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in Chehre

Actress Krystle D'Souza, who shot to fame with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, will soon be debuting in Bollywood with Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will be replacing Kriti Kharbanda, who walked out of the film due to date issues.

Talking about her 'perfect' debut with Mumbai Mirror, Krystle said, “I’d always wanted to do films. And there couldn’t have been a better opportunity than to share the screen with Amitabh Ji and Emraan. But I got it all in my first film; a great character, interesting story, dream cast, and an amazing team.”

The actress also talked about how she landed the role in the thriller. “The proper, hardworking way. I went through look tests, make-up, hair and clothes trial, did my scenes with director Rumy Jafry and producer Anand Pandit, till they went, ‘she’s our Natasha’,” she shared.

Moreover, the actress who was launched by Ekta Kapoor in TV, said, “I’d want Ekta’s blessings, but I wouldn’t have wanted to be launched in her film. Because then, the assumption would be that I got the film because of our friendship.”

Chehre went on floors in November. Recently, reports surfaced that the shoot of the film had to be halted in Delhi when a crowd appeared on the sets and refused to leave.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.