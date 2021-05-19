Krystle D'souza Posts a Pic from the Beach, See Here

Actress Krystle D’souza took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning picture from the beach.

In the image she looks gorgeous in black net beachwear worn with a sarong. She completes the look with stylish shades and open hair. The sun can be seen setting behind her, against the backdrop of serene ocean waves.

“Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction," she captioned the image, on a philosophical note, with an orange heart emoji.

The actress recently featured in the recreated version of the song “Ek bewafaa" by Bharat Goel. She shares the screen with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the song. The original song is from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film “Bewafaa", which released in 2005.

Krystle is also part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Chehre". The thriller is helmed by Rummy Jafry. The film’s release date has been pushed multiple times owing to the pandemic.

