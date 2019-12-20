Krystle D'souza Shines Bright in Sunlight as She Tunes Into the Goa Mood

TV actress Krystle D'souza seems to be living her life to the fullest. The actress, who is all set to be a part of the Bollywood film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is currently vacationing in Goa. Along with inspiring posts, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress left no chance to make others envious with her pictures.

Krystle posted a picture two days back, announcing the beginning of her Goa holidays. Dressed in a black bralette top and shorts, the actress pulled off a white shrug to complete her look.

The actress posted another picture yesterday, making her friends miss the good part of being in Goa. Dressed in a black net top and a wrap-around, Krystle posted the picture with the caption, "Waiting for my Piña colada like...."

She posted another picture in the same dress, with a smiles. She posted it with the caption, "When you're happy and you know it show your teeth."

Well, with a Bollywood movie in her Kitty, Krystle is definitely happy and is showing it off with absolute chill. The actress made her small screen debut with the 2007 show Kahe Naa Kahe. She has also featured in soaps like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, she gained major fame with 2011's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Recently, the actress also starred in ALTBalaji's web-series Fittrat.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.