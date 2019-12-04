Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Krystle D'Souza to Make Bollywood Debut with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre

TV actress Krystle D'Souza is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Chehre, after Kriti Kharbanda walked out of the project. Krystle confirmed the same in a statement.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Krystle D'Souza to Make Bollywood Debut with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre
TV actress Krystle D'Souza is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Chehre, after Kriti Kharbanda walked out of the project. Krystle confirmed the same in a statement.

Popular TV actor Krystle Dsouza is set to make her Hindi film debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

The film is directed by Rummy Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit.

"I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for 'Chehre' to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture," Krystle said in a statement.

Eariler, Kriti Kharbanda had been cast for the role. However, she had stepped down after she allegedly had a fallout with the producers. It was also said that the actress had to exit since she had been throwing tantrums on the sets. However, producer Anand Pandit had later released a statement clarifying all of it. Posting a tweet about the same, he said that the two had agreed on parting on cordial terms.

Kriti, however, cited Dates being the reason. "Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of Chehre was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates," she had said.

The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, is scheduled to be released on April 24.

It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com