Krystle D'Souza to Make Bollywood Debut with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre

Popular TV actor Krystle Dsouza is set to make her Hindi film debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

The film is directed by Rummy Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit.

"I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for 'Chehre' to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture," Krystle said in a statement.

Eariler, Kriti Kharbanda had been cast for the role. However, she had stepped down after she allegedly had a fallout with the producers. It was also said that the actress had to exit since she had been throwing tantrums on the sets. However, producer Anand Pandit had later released a statement clarifying all of it. Posting a tweet about the same, he said that the two had agreed on parting on cordial terms.

Kriti, however, cited Dates being the reason. "Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of Chehre was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates," she had said.

The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, is scheduled to be released on April 24.

It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

(With Inputs from PTI)

