Krystle D'souza Trolled for Calling Hardik Pandya 'Bhai', Actress Gives Befitting Reply

Krystle D'souza trolled mercilessly by netizens after she posted a photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya on her Instagram account.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Krystle D'souza Trolled for Calling Hardik Pandya 'Bhai', Actress Gives Befitting Reply
Image courtesy: Krystle D'souza/ Instagram
Actor Krystle D'souza known for television shows Brahmarakshas and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai among others got trolled mercilessly by netizens after she posted a photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai... #brotherfromanothermother."

Not only was the actor trolled for calling the cricketer her brother, but people also posted hateful comments on the cricketer citing the sexist remarks he had made while on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan.

One user wrote, "Haan, isse toh dekhte hi bhai bana lena chahiye..... otherwise God knows... what the hell he is thinking after seeing a girl."(One should make him a bother as soon as they see him; otherwise, God knows what the hell he is thinking after seeing a girl.)

Another user posted, "Wat if all the girls put his picture n same caption! He will soon go back to his den.. away media."

However, actor Aparshakti Khurrana soon came to her rescue and wrote, "Hi Sameer. I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup."

Krystle too did not take the comments lying down. Acknowledging Aparshakti's words, she wrote, "Krystle acknowledged Aparshakti's post and wrote, "That's so well put! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing, they think they can get away with anything! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case! Their words make no difference to his superb performance... BUT Thank you."

