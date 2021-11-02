KS Ravikumar To Direct Raghav Lawrence And Elvin in His Next

Famous Tamil film director, KS Ravikumar, known for his blockbuster movies is planning his next movie with actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence. Raghava’s brother Elvin will play the lead in the yet to be named movie.

Ravikumar, who once helmed several hit movies starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, has not directed a film in Tamil for the last several years. His last hit in Tamil was Dasavathaaram, which was released in 2008. After that, the films Jakkubai, Athavan, Linga and Manmadhan Ambu were not huge box-office successes. His last release was 2014 film Linga starring Rajinikanth.

According to reports, Ravikumar has bought the rights for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam science fiction Android Kunjappan version 5.25. The Tamil version of the film, which was titled Google Kuttappan, is being produced by Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids and Kallol Global Entertainment.

Elvin, who had featured in a dance number along with his elder brother Raghava Lawrence in the opening sequence of Kanchana 2, is being launched as a male lead in a movie. The film is being co-produced by Trident Arts and AR Entertainment. Lawrence is also going to play an important role in this movie.

Prior to this movie, Elvin also had another project, which was apparently shelved. On June 20 this year, a film starring Elvin and Raj Kiran in the main roles was announced by the Access Film Factory. However, after a lot of delay, the project has not been started yet. Any further announcements regarding the film are awaited.

