KSFDC Backs Out From Releasing Director Farook Abdul Rahiman’s Pori Veyil In Theatres

After 2012’s Kaliyachan, Farook Abdul Rahiman returned to directing a feature film with Pori Veyil. This Malayalam-language film, starring Kerala State Film Award winner Indrans and National Film Award winner Surabhi Lakshmi, has received a good response from the audience.

However, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which originally agreed on allowing the movie to release in the theatres, has now backed out from the agreement. According to the KSFDC, only commercial films will be permitted to hit the big screen in the state.

As per reports, the screens of Pori Veyil, which was released on December 2 on only 35 movie screens, have been further reduced to just 15. The film is presently running in just two theatres under the ownership of KSFDC; that too at night.

Reports further claim that Pori Veyil was filmed during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even people outside the film industry have aided in its production. However, the Kerala government has turned a blind eye to all the efforts of the makers. There is also rising pressure to withdraw the Farook Abdul directorial from the theatres as soon as possible. The director has complained with the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and is reportedly waiting for his action.

Pori Veyil marks Farook Abdul’s second directorial film after the widely-acclaimed 2015 Malayalam drama Kaliyachan. Farook took a long hiatus from his work commitments after his wife passed away in 2016, reported The New Indian Express. However, upon the insistence of the director’s friends – late cinematographer M J Radhakrishnan, music director Bijibal, and lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed, among others, Farook returned to don the director’s hat for Pori Veyil.

Speaking about the film in an earlier interview, Farook revealed, “The film touches on the struggles of a common man and represents the marginalized people in society. The main challenge was to correctly convey to viewers about the real plights of these people, who are unaccounted for in society. My lead character, Appu, played by prolific actor Indrans, is a representation of such people.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here