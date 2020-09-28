Kshitij Prasad Claims NCB Trying to Implicate Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi Defends Terence Lewis

Former Dharmatic Entertainment (the digital arm of Dharma Productions) employee Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday after questioning in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has alleged that he was "forced to falsely implicate" filmmaker Karan Johar and his other top executives in the case, reports NDTV.

"NCB officers said they would let me off if I implicated either Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva (Mehta), Neeraj or Rahil," Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told a Mumbai court on Sunday, NDTV reported.

A clip from the show India’s Best Dancer is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In the clip from the dance show, which has Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis as judges, it can be seen that Terence is touching Nora inappropriately.

Since the clip surfaced on social media, many users are irked and are bashing Terence for the seemingly inappropriate act. Several Twitter users were furious at him and used derogatory terms for Terence.

He is just another face in the crowd but when he talks about his background, one realises what time and circumstances have done to this man. Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the famous TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh district.

"I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets," he told reporters.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood currently. In a recent interaction, the actor was asked about a possible collaboration with globally popular K-pop boy band BTS.

Earlier this month, the Baaghi actor treated fans to a dance routine on BTS' chartbuster track 'Dynamite'. Fans gushed over the actor's killer moves, and he was asked about a collaboration possibility during an interaction with Indian Express.

Comedian Sunil Grover has a witty explanation for his impeccable comic skills after his recent Instagram post left netizens cracking up. The Patakha actor, who has his own comedy show on Star Plus, posted a video on Sunday which explained Punjabi short forms.

In the video, a person is translating English words to Punjabi with the help of numbers. The numbers when spoken in Punjabi also serve as the Punjabi translation for the given English words. This new way of translation left many people amused, including actress Chitrangda Singh who commented, “Howww u get this funny.”

