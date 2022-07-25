KT Rama Rao’s Reply To Ram Charan’s Birthday Wish Goes Viral

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Affairs KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, celebrated his birthday on July 24. Not just politicians, even celebrities from Tollywood wished him on the occasion. From Nani, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu to Ravi Teja, many stars from Telugu film industry wished KTR. However, Ram Charan’s message for the Telangana minister grabbed everyone’s attention. KTR also replied to Ram Charan and said that he will soon watch Ram Charan’s latest release RRR.
“Happy Birthday to my dearest brother and most hardworking leader KTR,” Ram Charan tweeted wishing KTR on his birthday. To this KTR replied praising Ram Charan for his performance in RRR.
On the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for his 15th film, in which he is paired opposite Kiara Advani. Tentatively titled RC15, the film is being directed by Shankar. Dil Raju and Shirish are producing the film.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here