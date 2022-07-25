KT Rama Rao’s Reply To Ram Charan’s Birthday Wish Goes Viral

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Affairs KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, celebrated his birthday on July 24. Not just politicians, even celebrities from Tollywood wished him on the occasion. From Nani, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu to Ravi Teja, many stars from Telugu film industry wished KTR. However, Ram Charan’s message for the Telangana minister grabbed everyone’s attention. KTR also replied to Ram Charan and said that he will soon watch Ram Charan’s latest release RRR.

“Happy Birthday to my dearest brother and most hardworking leader KTR,” Ram Charan tweeted wishing KTR on his birthday. To this KTR replied praising Ram Charan for his performance in RRR.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thanks Brother 🙏</p> <p>Been hearing rave reviews on your performance in RRR. Will finally watch it soon <a href="https://t.co/8F4k7Q48gg" rel="nofollow">https://t.co/8F4k7Q48gg</a></p> <p>— KTR (@KTRTRS) <a href="https://twitter.com/KTRTRS/status/1551065314976141312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 24, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>S S Rajamouli’s RRR released on March 25 and minted over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also featured Jr NTR and Bollywood actress <a href="https://www.news18.com/topics/alia-bhatt/">Alia Bhatt</a> in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Shreya Saran played important cameo roles.</p> <p>The blockbuster period drama also featured Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.</p> <p>S S Rajamouli’s RRR is now all set to be released in Japan. The makers recently announced the same. “Delighted to announce that RRR movie is releasing in Japan on 21st Oct, 2022. RRR in Japan,” recently announced the makers on Twitter.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Delighted to announce that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRRMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RRRMovie</a> is releasing in Japan on 21st Oct, 2022. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRRinJapan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RRRinJapan</a> <a href="https://t.co/YS4eNGYxE5" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/YS4eNGYxE5</a></p> <p>— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) <a href="https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1550091396413276162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 21, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>RRR was based on the real life incidents of two freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh— Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). Alia Bhatt played the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju’s fiancée in the film.</p> <iframe width="660" height="371" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VFc5D0S2Upc?feature=oembed" frameBorder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" title="Yami Gautam On The Success Of Her Film, 'A Thursday' & Completing Ten Years In Bollywood | Exclusive">

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for his 15th film, in which he is paired opposite Kiara Advani. Tentatively titled RC15, the film is being directed by Shankar. Dil Raju and Shirish are producing the film.

