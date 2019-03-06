English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kubbra Sait: I Have Been Called Cobra by Bullies My Entire Life
Kubbra Sait will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and TVF Tripling’s Season 2.
File photo of Kubbra Sait.
Loading...
Actress Kubbra Sait said people have bullied her by calling her 'Cobra' instead of her name but she feels proud of her identity today.
"I have been bullied for my name. I have been called 'Cobra' for my entire life. When I was child, I used to cry and request to change my name but today, I feel proud of my name. I feel so comfortable with my own identity," she said.
Kubbra has appeared in many Bollywood movies such as Sultan, Ready and City Of Life, but she earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix’s show Sacred Games.
On not letting detractors affect her, she said, "I feel people will tell you a lot of things to stop your growth or to make you feel that you are not good enough but when you stare into that moment and say 'I am better than all of this and I can fight and face anything' then, you break out of that shield and become a whole new person."
Sharing her views on women's situation in the society, Kubbra said she feels physical barriers, certain conceptions and criticisms are not limited to any gender. "It's not like boys are not bullied, they are not hurt. Instead, there is no state of mental insecurity for one gender over the other," she said.
Currently working with Alankrita Shrivastava for her next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Kubbra also has other projects. "I have a fabulous show for ALT Balaji called The Verdict—State Vs Nanavati. I am also doing TVF Tripling’s Season 2 and a show for Voot," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I have been bullied for my name. I have been called 'Cobra' for my entire life. When I was child, I used to cry and request to change my name but today, I feel proud of my name. I feel so comfortable with my own identity," she said.
Kubbra has appeared in many Bollywood movies such as Sultan, Ready and City Of Life, but she earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix’s show Sacred Games.
On not letting detractors affect her, she said, "I feel people will tell you a lot of things to stop your growth or to make you feel that you are not good enough but when you stare into that moment and say 'I am better than all of this and I can fight and face anything' then, you break out of that shield and become a whole new person."
Sharing her views on women's situation in the society, Kubbra said she feels physical barriers, certain conceptions and criticisms are not limited to any gender. "It's not like boys are not bullied, they are not hurt. Instead, there is no state of mental insecurity for one gender over the other," she said.
Currently working with Alankrita Shrivastava for her next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Kubbra also has other projects. "I have a fabulous show for ALT Balaji called The Verdict—State Vs Nanavati. I am also doing TVF Tripling’s Season 2 and a show for Voot," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Pilot and Crew Order Pizza to Plane's Door for Passengers Grounded by Blizzard
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results