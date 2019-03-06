LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kubbra Sait: I Have Been Called Cobra by Bullies My Entire Life

Kubbra Sait will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and TVF Tripling’s Season 2.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Kubbra Sait: I Have Been Called Cobra by Bullies My Entire Life
File photo of Kubbra Sait.
Actress Kubbra Sait said people have bullied her by calling her 'Cobra' instead of her name but she feels proud of her identity today.

"I have been bullied for my name. I have been called 'Cobra' for my entire life. When I was child, I used to cry and request to change my name but today, I feel proud of my name. I feel so comfortable with my own identity," she said.

Kubbra has appeared in many Bollywood movies such as Sultan, Ready and City Of Life, but she earned fame with the portrayal of Kuckoo in Netflix’s show Sacred Games.

On not letting detractors affect her, she said, "I feel people will tell you a lot of things to stop your growth or to make you feel that you are not good enough but when you stare into that moment and say 'I am better than all of this and I can fight and face anything' then, you break out of that shield and become a whole new person."

Sharing her views on women's situation in the society, Kubbra said she feels physical barriers, certain conceptions and criticisms are not limited to any gender. "It's not like boys are not bullied, they are not hurt. Instead, there is no state of mental insecurity for one gender over the other," she said.

Currently working with Alankrita Shrivastava for her next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Kubbra also has other projects. "I have a fabulous show for ALT Balaji called The Verdict—State Vs Nanavati. I am also doing TVF Tripling’s Season 2 and a show for Voot," she said.

