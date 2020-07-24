Kubbra Sait On Nepotism: Industry We Are Criminalising Was Started By a Few Families

Actress Kubbra Sait, who rose to fame playing a transgender woman Kuku in popular web-series Sacred Games, shared her views on the ongoing debate of insider VS outsider in Bollywood. The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput started a conversation about nepotism in the film industry with many actors and filmmakers talking about mistreatment of outsiders.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kubbra said, "I think there is no short cut in this industry and everyone has to put in hard work. Let’s be honest, the industry that we are criminalizing for nepotism is an industry that was started by a few families, who wanted to tell stories. Even they have expanded and so has the industry as a whole. Instead of us constantly trying to pull people down, whether they are from the industry or not, we must pull ourselves up and work towards the progress that we want to see."

She further said that she is not one to settle personal vendetta, as it in not fair. She further gave the example of Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana, who do not come from a film family but are top actors. Giving her own example, she said that it took her 10 years to reach where she is, and if she had decided to give up it would be on her, not the industry. She further said that some people will get more opportunities than others, but if they are not good at their jobs they won't survive in this current world.

She also advocated not pulling other people down but riding together. She also gave the example of Tiger Shroff, saying that Jackie Shroff himself worked his way up and if he didn't want his son to go through similar hardship, that is his family's choice.

Kubbra was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F.