Kubbra Sait on Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest: Still Not a Murderer

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

"May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai," Kubbra tweeted.

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

The NCB arrested Rhea after three days of grilling to unravel the drug nexus in the film industry, officials said.

Kritika Kamra too voiced her concerns over the poor state of affairs.

"The media has successfully pushed us into a bottomless pit of bloodlust and hate. We’re so far down in it that we see nothing, hear nothing, feel nothing." tweeted the actress from her verified Twitter account.

The media has successfully pushed us into a bottomless pit of bloodlust and hate. We’re so far down in it that we see nothing, hear nothing, feel nothing. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) September 8, 2020

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict".