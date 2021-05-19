Kubbra Sait, Rasika Dugal Have Mushy Birthday Wishes for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his 47th birthday, Kubbra Sait has a mushy birthday wish for him. Nawaz’s co-star from Sacred Games dedicated an adorable post to him.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the pictures from the series they worked together. In one image, Nawaz is seen standing behind Kubbra gifting her a necklace while looking in the mirror, while in another, Kubbra is seen backing Nawaz. Kubbra began her wish calling the actor a dear friend, co-actor, mentor, and madman to the next level. She continued, “To all the times I will call you and recheck, ‘Did I say I love you enough?’” and extended wishes. In the special note, the actress stated to always be his support as he has always been hers.

Kubbra and Nawaz portrayed the characters of Kuckoo and Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix series Sacred Games. Kubbra revived the memories of the show as she posted the caricature of their characters sharing an intimate moment on her Twitter handle and wished the actor.

Another co-star of the actor, Rasika Dugal, also extended wishes on social media. Both Rasika and Nawaz starred together in Nandita Das directorial Manto. The actress uploaded happy pictures with the actor and wrote, Happy Birthday ‘Sa Saab’. She took the occasion and thanked him for always being up to getting the giggles and sharing the excitement. She went on and praised him for his eye for detail and unassuming wisdom.

Rasika played the role of Manto’s wife Safia in the biopic. Nawaz essayed the titular character. Safia fondly called Manto as ‘Sa Saab’.

Starting off with small roles in films like Sarfarosh and Munnabhai MBBS, Nawazuddin worked hard on his craft and climbed up the ladder of success in Bollywood. While he had made some presence with films like New York and Kahani, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur proved to be a turning point in his career.

