2-min read

Kubbra Sait, Renuka Shahane Blast Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga for Normalising Violence

Actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane have slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Kubbra Sait, Renuka Shahane Blast Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga for Normalising Violence
Actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane have slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh, recently lashed out at film critics for calling the Shahid Kapoor-starrer "problematic" and "misogynistic". Although the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box-office, it has also been widely criticised for "glorifying" toxic masculinity. In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Vanga had dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo".

“When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” the filmmaker had said.

This particular statement seems to have hit a nerve among the public, with many calling the director out for his "disgusting" definition of love.

Now, actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane have slammed the director for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.

Related: Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Controversial Statement, Says 'You Took Me Completely Wrong'

Sharing a video, Sait wrote on Twitter, “This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.” In a slow-mo video, Sait and filmmaker Goldie Behl are seen on a dim-lit terrace, slapping each other with their hands covered in oven mittens.

Shahane also called the director out for his "idea of real life love".

"Violence is unhealthy & a lot of people have to deal with it in their relationships. They're scared by it. Their lives aren't fiction, where they live "happily ever after" Neither do their kids!" she tweeted.

