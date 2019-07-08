Kubbra Sait, Renuka Shahane Blast Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga for Normalising Violence
Actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane have slammed Sandeep Reddy Vanga for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh, recently lashed out at film critics for calling the Shahid Kapoor-starrer "problematic" and "misogynistic". Although the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box-office, it has also been widely criticised for "glorifying" toxic masculinity. In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Vanga had dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo".
“When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” the filmmaker had said.
This particular statement seems to have hit a nerve among the public, with many calling the director out for his "disgusting" definition of love.
Now, actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane have slammed the director for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.
Sharing a video, Sait wrote on Twitter, “This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.” In a slow-mo video, Sait and filmmaker Goldie Behl are seen on a dim-lit terrace, slapping each other with their hands covered in oven mittens.
This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.💎 Man @GOLDIEBEHL 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VTC5SkrR8r— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019
I’ll leave you with this thought.Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019
Shahane also called the director out for his "idea of real life love".
"Violence is unhealthy & a lot of people have to deal with it in their relationships. They're scared by it. Their lives aren't fiction, where they live "happily ever after" Neither do their kids!" she tweeted.
I'm not talking about the movie but the director's idea of real life love. Violence is unhealthy & a lot of people have to deal with it in their relationships. They're scarred by it. Their lives aren't fiction, where they live "happily ever after" Neither do their kids! https://t.co/IjjYy9Yt8Y— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 8, 2019
"If you do not have the liberty to slap each other" is not liberty or love. It's a toxic relationship with a cycle of abuse you should get out of asap. There is no place for violence in love! Respect, decency, commitment, understanding is love! I should know; I'm living it! https://t.co/1gJ4rIsXt5— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 7, 2019
