Kubbra Sait To Feature In Onir’s 'I Am' Sequel Titled 'We Are'

Filmmaker Onir is gearing up to make the sequel of his 2009 critically acclaimed film, I Am. The sequel is titled, We Are. He has now confirmed about roping in actress Kubbra Sait for one special segment in the film. The upcoming film will bring together four different stories set in separate cities.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Onir talked about Kubbra’s casting, hinting that she had a special character to play in the film. “Kubbra will be seen opposite actor Nimisha Sajayan. I won’t go into much detail right now. But for me, it is a very special character,” he was quoted by the portal as saying. He further mentioned Kubbra to be playing the role of a girl who is closeted and outed without consent. The story will explore what followed next.

I Am became a recipient of the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film. Starring Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, Sanjay Suri and Radhika Apte, the film weaved together four stories with the common theme of fear driving the narrative. Speaking about the upcoming sequel, Onir said that he is not planning on losing the essence of the original idea. The film will narrate different aspects of queer life and will infuse more shades of the LGBTQ community. The 52-year-old revealed that the background for the four segments will be set in the four cities where the first part was originally shot — Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Onir feels that the film will celebrate queer life and love “from our perspective.” “It celebrates the Supreme Court verdict on Section 377, but also is a critique of what we are facing right now. I’m not thinking about who’ll be comfortable with what, but just making a film with stories that I hope will touch everybody,” he was quoted as saying. The film will go on floors in September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here