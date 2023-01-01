CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali Aka Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to BF Csaba Wagner in LA; Pics Go Viral

Sana Saeed gets engaged to her long time boyfriend.

Sana Saeed gets engaged to her long time boyfriend.

Sana Saeed and Csaba Wagner, who have been dating since a long time now, will soon be getting married. The actress shared a dreamy proposal video.

Actress Sana Saeed, popularly known as Anjali from the iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner. The actress surely entered the new year, with a new chapter in her life. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a video from her dreamy proposal.

The video accompanied by Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’, featured the couple being all things emotional and cute. While Csaba went down on his knee and pulled out a ring, Sana accepted him and hugged him tightly. Actors Tanuj Virwani and Mukti Mohan took to the comments section and sent in their best wishes for the couple. While Tanuj wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations ❤️", Mukti’s wish read, “Whooaa Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations." Several fans also congratulated the couple and dropped in hearts to celebrate the same.

Speaking of Csaba, he is a sound engineer based out of LA. He often shares adorable photos with Sana dishing out major couple goals. Sana on the other hand, is currently putting up in LA often comes back Mumbai for her work and personal commitments.

Sana made her Bollywood debut as a child actress in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Helmed by Karan Johar, she was seen sharing screen space with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film also had a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Sana, then went on to star in films like ‘Student Of The Year’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, and was a part of several television and reality shows including Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. While she maybe away from the silver screen, she is quite active on Instagram updating fans about her latest whereabouts.

