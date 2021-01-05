'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Child Actor Parzaan Dastur is Engaged to Delna Shroff

Parzaan Dastur, the child actor from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is engaged to longtime girlfriend Delna Shroff. The two got engaged in a traditional Parsi ceremony with Parzaan in a white kurta pyjama and cap and Delna in a maroon sari with a front pallu.

Parzaan also shared the first picture of him and Delna from the engagement ceremony. Sharing the photo, Parzaan wrote, "Thank you so much for showering all your love! We had a beautiful engagement ceremony and I can’t thank everyone enough for coming and blessing us. Time to get ready for the big day!"

29-year-old Parzaan continues to be one of the most famous child actors. The handsome man had played the role of a cute little Sardar boy in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji in lead roles. The 1998 film was directed by Karan Johar.

The actor also shared an adorable photo of himself and Delna on his Insta feed. In the snap, they can be seen hugging each other as they smile. In his post, he has thanked everyone for their love and blessing. He has also extended his deepest gratitude to the people who managed to come to the ceremony and blessed them in person. 29-year-old groom-to-be has also expressed his excitement for the ‘Big Day’.

Meanwhile, in October, he had shared a photo of the two of them in which he is seen proposing to his now fiancé. He went on his knee by the beach.