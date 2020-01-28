Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side

Imagine the romantic title track of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turning into a haunting tune echoing in a dark, spooky house. The latest post on Dharma Productions' Instagram handle has done just that with the tune of the 1998 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The tune happens to be the signature tune of the production house.

In the video, you see flickering lights in what looks like the insides of a haunted ship, as the camera pans to reveal a ghostly hand scratching the word Dharma on the metal wall. "The plot twist you never saw coming. Let the fear take over because we are anchoring at the shore of horror with #Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship," the caption read.

Dharma is building up for the launch of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. They have been posting pitch black images on the social media handle, indicating a beginning of 'The Dark Times'.

The posts feature the logo of Dharma Productions turning black and white, as well as images of blood-stained broken glass with the writing, 'The Dark Times Begin Now'.

#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar... Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote its first horror venture #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip... Dharma's iconic logo has gone dark across social media... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/rkQt25iacy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Earlier, Vicky had launched the second poster of the film in which he was seen trapped underwater in a sinking ship with a ghost pulling him down as he tries to reach for the surface. The horror thriller is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

