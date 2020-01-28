Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side

Dharma is building up for the launch of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. They have been posting pitch black images on the social media handle, indicating a beginning of 'The Dark Times'.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side
Images: Instagram

Imagine the romantic title track of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turning into a haunting tune echoing in a dark, spooky house. The latest post on Dharma Productions' Instagram handle has done just that with the tune of the 1998 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The tune happens to be the signature tune of the production house.

In the video, you see flickering lights in what looks like the insides of a haunted ship, as the camera pans to reveal a ghostly hand scratching the word Dharma on the metal wall. "The plot twist you never saw coming. Let the fear take over because we are anchoring at the shore of horror with #Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship," the caption read.

Dharma is building up for the launch of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. They have been posting pitch black images on the social media handle, indicating a beginning of 'The Dark Times'.

The posts feature the logo of Dharma Productions turning black and white, as well as images of blood-stained broken glass with the writing, 'The Dark Times Begin Now'.

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Earlier, Vicky had launched the second poster of the film in which he was seen trapped underwater in a sinking ship with a ghost pulling him down as he tries to reach for the surface. The horror thriller is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram