Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Mann, Mega Films Tabu Rejected

From making her debut in Bazaar in 1982 to stealing the show with her bone-chilling performance in one of 2022’s most successful films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu has been at the top of her game for four decades now. And in an ever-changing industry like Bollywood, this is no mean feat. Moreover, in all these years, she has won accolades from audiences and critics alike.

Tabu’s journey has been incredible and inspirational. But it’s not as easy as it looks. Every actor has their path, and tough choices they make on the way. So today, we will be talking about the hard calls the actress took in her path — the mega movies she rejected to be a part of. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

One of our favourite cult classic movies, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will take first place on this list. Rani Mukerji’s character of Tina Malhotra was offered to Tabu. The other actresses who refused the role include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar.

Actress Gracy Singh played Chinki, the female lead in the superhit film Munna Bhai MBBS. The film was well-received by audiences and dominated the box office for an extended period. However, you may be surprised to know that Gracy was not the maker’s first choice. Tabu was previously approached for the project, but she declined for a reason not known.

The multi-starrer film Lajja may not have performed well at the box office, but it was well received by the audience. According to media reports, Tabu was offered the role played by actress Manisha Koirala, but she declined.

Tabu also turned down Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer super-hit film Mann. Manisha played the lead opposite Aamir in this film; but according to media reports, the script was written with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in mind. Although Aishwarya declined the role, the makers’ second choice was Tabu, who could not play the role because she was taller than Aamir Khan.

Badhaai Ho, starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, was a massive hit. The film’s unique storyline and tonality were well received. You’ll be surprised to know that Tabu and late actor Irrfan Khan were the film’s first choice, instead of Neena and Gajraj. However, things didn’t turn out as planned.

Filmmaker Karan Johar offered Tabu the role of Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Tabu, however, refused to work on it — reportedly due to her busy schedule or some other reason of such sort.

Tabu was last seen in the superhit film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. She wowed everyone with her flawless acting in this film. At the same time, the film was a humongous success at the box office. The actress will be next seen in Drishyam 2.

