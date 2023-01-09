CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Reunite For Music Video 'Wo Kashish'
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Reunite For Music Video 'Wo Kashish'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 20:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes also featured together in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. (Photo: Instagram)

The release date of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' music video Wo Kashish has not been announced so far.

It’s been a month since television actor Shaheer Sheikh has been teasing a project with his Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Eric Fernandes. On Monday afternoon, the star finally confirmed that they’ve collaborated on a music video titled ‘Wo Kashish’ presented by Kashish Music. While the lyrics and concept of the song are by Abhishek Thakur, Javed Ali and Anwesshaa have lent their voices. The announcement was confirmed alongside a stunning poster of the song that has left fans ‘super excited.’

In the poster, Shaheer Sheikh looks dapper in a navy uniform. Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes slays in a body-hugging dress featuring a thigh-high slit. Though the genre of the track remains unclear, it appears to be a romantic melody set against the backdrop story of a soldier. If the poster is anything to go by, the duo’s worried expression hints that the track might attempt to capture the distance between the two. “Abhishek Thakur Productions & Kashish Music Presents ‘Wo Kashish,’” wrote Sheikh while announcing the project. Take a look at it here:

Within an hour, the announcement poster garnered thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many excited. A user commented, “All of us were literally manifesting something crazy like this. My Sharica,” another asked, “Wait is it a heartbreak song?” One more enquired, “When will it be released?? Can’t wait actually.”

Last month, Shaheer Sheikh also posted a happy photo alongside Erica, where the two leaned on a bullet. “On public demand. Coming soon,” wrote the actor while bracing fans for their collaboration. In a subsequent post, Shaheeh hailed himself as the “Man in Uniform” while stating that the project is nothing less than a ‘dream come true’ for him. Take a look at it here:

Previously, Sheheer was also seen opposite Zahrah Khan in the music video - Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi. When it comes to daily soap, currently he stars opposite Hiba Nawab on Star Bharat’s drama show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Meanwhile, Erica recently featured on the track Tumhe Pyaar Karungga. The release date of Wo Kashish isn’t announced by the makers yet.

