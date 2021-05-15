Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are Effortless as Ever

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi is returning with a new season on Sony TV and the first promo is out now. While the show has been reportedly shooting since March, it is only now that the makers have revealed some hints of what is going to go down in the upcoming season.

The new promo sees Sonakshi (Erica) sitting with Dev (Shaheer) with Suhana, their daughter, and Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) in the background. They are discussing what the other is thinking about and Dev fails to get it right. Sonakshi then hints that with the passing of time, the relationship dynamic between the couple has changed. It remains to be seen what the new season has in store for the viewers.

On joining the third season of the show, Shaheer Shaikh expressed his excitement and shared, “Dev as a character has received a lot of love from the audience and it’s encouraging to see the eagerness and anticipation of the audience continue after all these years. I am extremely excited and thrilled about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani. It feels good to reprise the role of Dev Dixit yet again with a new narrative," as per report.

Erica Fernandes also shared, “The character of Sonakshi is very close to my heart and I feel as the character grew in the show, so did I. It feels great to reunite with the cast and crew once again as we embark on this new journey. I am overwhelmed with the love received from the audience and all I can say is, you won’t be disappointed. This time around even though Dev and Sona are together, are they really what they used to be? We’ll soon answer that for you."

