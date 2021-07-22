CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» Movies» Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shaheer Sheikh on the Meaning of Perfect Family
1-MIN READ

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shaheer Sheikh on the Meaning of Perfect Family

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh plays on-screen mother-son duo in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh plays on-screen mother-son duo in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh who play the mother-son duo in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, talk about what makes their on-screen bond so relatable.

The on-screen mother and son, Ishwari and Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, are often appreciated for the relatable moments they create in the show. Actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh say their chemistry is born from the fact that they share similar ideologies about a “perfect family".

Supriya Pilgaonkar feels every family is perfect in its own imperfect way. A family is a unit where each member has his or her own ideologies and beliefs. She says, “Family members may or may not agree on everything but, love, trust and respect is what binds them together and brings them closer. That to me is a perfect family. I personally like the way the story is told in the show because it beautifully highlights the imperfections and the insecurities of the characters making it very relatable. None of our characters are perfect and that’s probably the reason why people can relate so much to it."

Shaheer Sheikh says every family has their own unique way of expressing themselves — be it individually or collectively. “But mutual respect and trust is something that I personally feel should never be compromised on. That makes a family perfect no matter how imperfect the individuals are."

RELATED NEWS

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 22, 2021, 13:03 IST