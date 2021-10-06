Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Is Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi Quitting the Daily Soap?

TV actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Erica became a household name after she essayed the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dev in the daily soap, is loved by the audience. Fans cannot stop gushing over the duo. After two successful runs on television, KRPKAB returned with a third season this year. Though Erica and Shaheer were able to revive their magic on the TV screens, the storyline of the ongoing season has somewhat not impressed the viewers.

The current track of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nai Kahaanihas brought in a new twist in the lives of Dev and Sonakshi in the form of Sanjana (Sana Amin Sheikh). Sanjana has professed her love for Dev, and the latter was taken by surprise. It was also revealed that Sanjana is Suhana’s masi. Fans are wondering what ruckus would come in the lives of Dev and Sonakshi, and will Sanjana become Dev’s love interest or not? In the middle of these speculations, rumours are rife that Erica is not liking the way her role is shaping up in the TV serial.

A SpotBoyE report revealed that Erica might quit the show as she is not happy with the way her character is being shaped up. Though neither the makers nor the actress has reacted to these rumours, Erica’s exit from the show would definitely hit the TRP and will be a disappointment for KRPKAB fans.

After creating a tremendous fan base with two successful runs of KRPKAB, Erica made her fans fall in love with her all over again as she reprised the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with utmost perfection. Once again, her chemistry with her co-star, Parth Samthaan was loved by the audience.

