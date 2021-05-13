Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Ferandes Teases Fans With a Glimpse of 'Devakshi'

With the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi returning to television with its third season, speculations were high whether actor Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes would reprise their roles as Dev Dixit and Dr Sonakshi Bose. The actress took to her social media handles to share a couple of images with Shaheer, getting the fans of the on-screen couple all excited.

In the video montage posted on Instagram, Erica shared two looks, one which is believed to be their off-screen persona, and second, the couple Dev and Sonakshi. She can be seen in a saree and Shaheer in a t-shirt and pants. she captioned the video as ‘#devakshi.’

Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi first aired on television on 29th February 2016 and told the story of a business tycoon Dev falling in love with his mother’s nutritionist Dr Sonakshi. The show has ended in 2017 but a massive demand from fans forced the channel to air extra episodes of the couple with their newborn son Subh. The second season ended in the same year in November, and the third one will pick up from where the story ended in the previous season.

