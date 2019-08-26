Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Starring Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh to Return for Third Season

Popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke, which starred Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles for two seasons is all set to return for a third season.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Starring Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh to Return for Third Season
One of the more liked shows on television, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was such a huge success that the makers decided to bring it back for a second season within a month of going off-air. Now, according to various reports, the show which was a love story between Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) is all set to return with the third season by the end of this year.

However, for fans of the popular show, they may be in for a disappointment because the lead pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes is not coming back for the new season. "The show is definitely coming back with a new cast because both Shaheer and Erica are busy with their respective shows." The source further added that a few actors may be retained from the first two seasons, but "the auditions are on for the lead pair," Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Notably, the show which also starred Supriya Pilgaonkar was a realistic take on the romantic relationship between the lead pair and how it affects the protagonist’s relationship with his mother. The show premiered on February 29, 2016 and went off-air on November 2, 2017, lasting two seasons.

