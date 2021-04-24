Kuch Toh Sharm Karo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Celebs Posting Maldives Vacation Pics

Many Bollywood celebrities have been facing flak in the past weeks for posting their vacation pictures while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 second wave. Maldives has been one of the most popular destination among celebs, and many actresses, like Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani had been posting their photos from the beach destination. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too flew to Maldives recently, but haven’t shared any picture yet.

The lot that has been posting these picture have been criticised by many within their own fraternity. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among them. When asked about stars posting vacation pictures during an interview, he said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo (People don’t have food and you are wasting money, have some shame)."

The actor also says that the celebs are posting about their vacation because they have nothing worthwhile to talk about. “What else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering," he told Bollywood Hungama.

The actor also insisted that he had no plans to go for a vacation anywhere. He prefers to remain in his hometown, Budhana with his family. “That’s my Maldives,’ he said.

