Kuchipudi Dance Exponent Shobha Naidu Passes Away in Hyderabad

Kuchipudi dance exponent Shobha Naidu passed away early on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was undergoing treatment for her illness at the hospital for the past few days, New Indian Express reported.

Born in 1956 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was among the foremost Kuchipudi dancers of India and an outstanding disciple of the renowned master Vempati Chinna Satyam. She mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and began dancing lead roles in dance-dramas at a young age.

She has performed with her guru's troupe all over the country and abroad, excelling in the roles of Satyabhama and Padmavati. She is also an excellent solo dancer. She also choreographed several dance-dramas.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media over her death. Several celebs from the dance community have been expressing their grief over her demise.

Extremely tragic news of the sad demise of #shobhanaidu Kuchipudi artiste, SNA & PadmaShri awardee. May she find eternal peace at the lotus feet of Lord Krishna🙏 Naman @sangeetnatak @MinOfCultureGoI @UnitedAndhra pic.twitter.com/AHFZdY0TKh — Prathibha Prahlad (@PrathibhaP) October 14, 2020

Dancing Diva and a great inspiration to many kuchipudi dancers Shobha Naidu is no more..... Will miss you Shobha.... May you now dance for the other world. RIP Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/MGfbw9d3eC — RajaRadhaReddy (@rajaradhareddy) October 14, 2020

Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001. In 1991, she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and before that she was awarded the title of 'Nritya Choodamani' by the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha of Madras. She also served as the Principal for the 40 year old Kuchipudi Art Academy, Hyderabad and trained more than 1,500 students from India and abroad.