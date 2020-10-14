Kuchipudi Dancer Sobha Naidu Passes Away, ED Raids 4 Locations Related to Dinesh Vijan

Kuchipudi dance exponent Sobha Naidu passed away early on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Naidu was admitted in hospital with neurological illness and was undergoing treatment for the past four days, family members said.

Born in 1956 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was among the foremost Kuchipudi dancers of India and an outstanding disciple of the renowned master Vempati Chinna Satyam. She mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and began dancing in lead roles in dance-dramas at a young age.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

An ED source said currently the agency was carrying out searches in four locations linked to Vijan. The source refused to share further details. However, IANS tried to contact Vijan and a reply from him was awaited.

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, Rani Mukerji's Mehendi co-star and son of actor Yusuf Khan, is currently fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz has been admitted to the ICU. Multiple reports state that Faraaz was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has urged her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

Ananya Panday knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and off. In her latest Instagram post, Ananya is flaunting her love for pastel colours as she is seen sporting a thigh-high slit satin dress in a pale shade of blue. Anaya has kept her makeup minimal and hair open.

The actress shared a series of pictures in the dress while posing sensuously for the camera. Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan was mesmerised by her look, even as she commented "wow" on the photo, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Rumours are rife that Neha Kakkar will soon be tying the knot with her beau Rohanpreet Singh. But her latest post on Instagram has her friends and fans confused. The singer shared a poster featuring the two of them, which is designed to look like that of a music album.

It says 'Anshul Garg Presents' on the left corner, with Desi Music Factory's logo on the right. It also says 'Neha Kakkar Weds Rohanpreet Singh', and credits the music and lyrics to Neha. The poster also features the date October 21st.

