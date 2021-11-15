Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Dances Ahead of Her Wedding Day, Shares Pic of Groom

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya landed in New Delhi from Mumbai recently for her wedding on November 16, reportedly with a navy man. While Shraddha remain tight lipped about her big day, she shared some glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities on social media in which she is visibly excited about this new phase in her life.

In some videos her friends can be seen dancing in a hotel room as Shraddha joins in later to groove to some Bollywood numbers. Later, she also shared a picture of groom-to-be on her Instagram stories, but hid his face with a heart shape. But, Shraddha’s groom flaunts her name in henna on his palm.

Shraddha was also seen eating pizza to her heart’s content in the lead up to her wedding day.

A viral video shows her in a red and beige lehenga for a small pre-wedding ritual at her home.

A source from Kundali Bhagya set told ETimes earlier, “Shraddha has kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. She has applied for around a two-week leave and shot with us her last episode yesterday before she becomes a Mrs. Her wedding will be a close-knit affair and only her close friends in the industry have been invited."

Shraddha plays the lead role in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She was earlier engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015. The duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. The actress also dated Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she participated on Nach Baliye 9.

