Kudi Meri Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Joins Abhimanyu Dassani For Sapne Mein Milti Hai Remix, Fans Ask 'Why'

Satya’s iconic song Sapne Mein Milti Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee is making a comeback but with a makeover! Titled Kudi Meri, Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music song is getting a new look with Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead. The teaser was released on Tuesday and it revealed that while the two actors are leading in the song, Manoj is also appearing in the track.

In the video, Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani are seen getting down on the dance floor and grooving to the beats. It is revealed that Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the track. Hitz Music’s ‘Kudi Meri’ is sung by Yash Narvekar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Lijo George, music recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas and written by Kumaar. The song releases on 1st December only on Hitz Music’s YouTube Channel.

Check out the teaser below:

Manoj also shared the teaser on his Instagram account with the caption, “Teaser Out Now! All you munda’s & kudi’s get ready for #KudiMeri because we are! ✨ Song out on 1st December." Fans had mixed reactions to it. While a section of the fans was thrilled about revisiting the song, a section of the audience was also disappointed that they were revisiting the song.

“Just one question……whyyyyyyyyyy???" a social media user said. “Why tho?? the original song and dance was so raw and natural…this looks like a bubblegum remix," another user said. “Manoj Sir, kya support kr rhe ho isko, remakes pe ban lgwao aap," a third user said.

Manoj Bajpayee had been teasing his fans by dropping one teaser after another on his social media. All of them were somehow related to the song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’. Since the song is from the 90s movie Satya, it was also speculated that he was hinting at a Satya 2 being in the works.

Read all the Latest Movies News here