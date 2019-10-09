Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala to Take a Time Leap, Mohit Malik to Quit Show?

Popular soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is liked by a vast audience. The show features a father-daughter duo, Sikander and Kulfi, played by Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma, respectively. As per the latest buzz, the show is all set to take a time leap.

According to the India-Forum report, earlier, the makers were still considering a leap, but now, the leap has been finalised. Post the leap, the show will witness new faces! It is being said that after the leap, Aakriti will be replaced by Tunisha Sharma.

The prime reason for the time leap is low TRPs. After a terrific run, the ratings of the show have seen a major drop, because of which the makers are trying to come up with creative ways to bring the show back to the top slot. Due to the fall in viewership, the time-slot of the show was shifted from 8.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Also, rumours have it that Mohit Malik would be quitting the show after this time leap. However, that is not to happen. The actor has confirmed that he is not leaving the show. He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, “Nothing is confirmed yet. I haven't been communicated about the leap so I'm not in the position to comment on it. For, now I'm very much part of the show and if at all I plan to quit, I would announce the same.”

Regarding the time-slot change, Mohit had told Pinkvilla, "I have also been told that our show's time slot is changing and honestly, while I am not happy about it, we can't do much as actors. It is the channel's call and they must have taken the decision keeping certain parameters in mind. I just hope that the time slot change does good to us."

