MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, Dies At 60 After Suffering Heart Attack

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, Dies At 60 After Suffering Heart Attack

In a statement PGI remembered Kulmeet Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of Indian film and television industry.

Share this:

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning. He was 60.

Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told PTI.

In a statement PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of Indian film and television industry.

"Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations.

Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on," the statement read.

Many from the film industry including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai and actor Sanjay Suri among others paid tributes to Makkar on social media.

Johar said he tirelessly worked towards advancement of the film industry.

"Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend," he posted on Twitter.

"Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family," Ashoke Pandit said.

Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad!"

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "We will miss you #KulmeetMakkar #OmShanti."

"Another shock to Bollywood. Kulmeet Makkar. Passed away coz of heart attack. Our precious friend of Film and TV industry and CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss you," Ghai said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres