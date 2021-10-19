Kumail Nanjiani Took His Mother’s Help for Sherwani Look at Eternals World Premiere

Marvel’s next biggie in the MCU is Eternals. The film boasts of an ensemble cast with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumal Nanjiani and Kit Harrington. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, the film had its world premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. The film’s star cast walked down the red carpet in style, with many of them making fashion statements with their appearances.

Nanjiani’s traditional outfit for Eternals’ world premiere caught everyone’s attention. The 43-year-old Pakistani-American actor arrived for the big event in a purple and gold-coloured Sherwani which he selected with the help of his mother.

“I wanted to wear a Sherwani because they look awesome and my costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the US. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nanjiani and his stylist Jeanne Yang then connected with Karachi-based designer, House of Umar Sayeed. The 43-year-old wanted his premiere outfit to match his character’s on-screen look in Eternals. In the film, Nanjiani plays Kingo, a cosmic-energy-powered superhero who assumes the identity of a Bollywood star.

The actor said he wanted the colours of his sherwani to be similar to his costumes in Eternals, adding that purple and gold are a beautiful combination. Nanjiani paired the sherwani with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Patek Phillippe watch.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of Eternals after its world premiere have described the film as completely different from the usual Marvel outings. Movie ticket selling company Fandango’s Erik Davis called Eternals “spectacularly weird” and “honestly refreshing”. He added that there’s a lot to devour in Eternals, but Chloe Zhao did a good job in balancing it.

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

The movie, 25th in the MCU, will release worldwide on November 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.