Kumail Nanjiani's New Look for The Eternals Goes Viral

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani's latest post, where he's seen flaunting a muscular physique has set social media alight.

Nanjiani has a new physique for upcoming Marvel superhero film "The Eternals", reports aceshowbiz.com.

He took to Instagram on Monday to post two shirtless shots showing off his perfect ripped body and made clear the transformation, for his role as Kingo in the star-studded comic book adaptation, took a full year of intense training and dieting.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty (fame hungry) shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," he captioned the image.

He added: "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's 'The Eternals' and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world..."

Nanjiani also thanked five different personal trainers for their help with his new look.

Nanjiani's wife Emily Gordon, who co-wrote "The Big Sick" with her husband about their real life love story, commented: "Worth it".

"Living With Yourself" star Aisling Bea joked: "Emily Gordon, are we legally allowed to look?"

To which Gordon replied: "Get yourself an eyeful".

"The Eternals" releases in November 2020. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

