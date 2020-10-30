Kumar Sanu Apologises for Son Jaan's Anti-Marathi Remarks, Says Don’t Know About Upbringing His Mother Gave

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him. His comments didn't go down well with a section of social media users who called Jaan's remarks "insulting" and "antiMarathi". Later, the singer's apology was issued on the channel where he said his comments were not intended to offend Marathi speaking people.

Now, his father, Kumar Sanu also sent out a video apology saying he's sorry for his son's remarks. Speaking in Hindi, he says in the video that Jaan said something very wrong and that could never cross his mind. Declaring his love and respect for all languages he said, "Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I have sung songs in different languages.”

He further added that it has been over 27 years that he hasn't stayed with Jaan and his family and doesn't know what teachings he got. "I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” he said.

Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya also issued a statement saying: "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion."

"How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). Infact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra," she added.