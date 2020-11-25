Kumar Sanu on Relationship with Jaan: None of My Sons Bothered to Ask About My Health, Love is Two Ways

Playback singer Kumar Sanu has reacted to the statements made by his son Jaan Sanu against Kumar during Bigg Boss 14. In the show, Jaan had said that his father has never been a part of his life and that he had been raised by his mother Rita Bhattacharya.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the singer has stated that it is sad that Jaan is saying these things in the house because they met before he went for the reality TV show.

Kumar added, “He says I haven’t given them anything, but the fact is that during the divorce, I gave Ritaji what she had asked for, including my very first bungalow”.

He also shared that as the children were young at the time he and his wife divorced, their custody was granted to the mother. Kumar visited the kids for limited time under restrictions. He moved out of the country after he remarried.

The report states that the veteran singer said that he would meet his three sons and would try to be available for them whenever he was in Mumbai. As per Kumar Sanu, he was in touch with them over calls.

“My work is such that I can never be in one place for a long duration,” he said.

He also expressed that love has to be present from both the sides. As per Kumar, when he was sick after being tested Covid-19 positive, none of his sons ‘bothered to ask about his health.’ "Recently, when I tested positive for COVID-19 , I was all alone. I was so weak and sick that I couldn’t go to the washroom by myself, but none of my sons bothered to ask about my health. Love can’t be just one-sided. It’s always two ways,” he said.

Kumar also reacted strongly to Jaan’s comment that his mother has played the role of both his mom and dad. Kumar said that he appreciates the respect he has for his mother and suggested Jaan to change his name to Jaan Rita Bhattacharya from Jaan Kumar Sanu.

He gave two reasons for this suggestion — firstly because Rita has done a lot for Jaan and secondly, if he keeps Kumar’s name then people will start comparing him with his father and that would not be good for Jaan as a newcomer.

“I’d be the happiest father to see him successful,” he said.

Jaan was evicted from the Bigg Boss house two days ago.