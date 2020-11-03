Kumar Sanu Reveals How Shaan Took Care of Him During Coronavirus Treatment

Kumar Sanu is all praise for fellow singer Shaan, saying the latter took care of him when he was battling Covid-19.

Sanu has now recovered from the virus and is all set to leave India. He took to his verified Instagram account on Tuesday to express gratitude for Shaan's selfless behaviour and called him his "younger brother".

"When Don meets Bazigar. My younger brother Shaan came to meet me before I leave India. It feels so nice when you meet such a selfless person. He took care of me throughout my sickness during corona, he'd talked to my doctor, checked on my treatment. Love you brother, God bless you. Always keep smiling," Sanu wrote in his Instagram post.

A few days ago Sanu informed on his official Facebook page about recovering from Covid-19. He also informed that he is battling pneumonia.

"Thank you so much for all your prayers and love. I'm feeling much better , Corona is tested negative but still there's pneumonia, it will take longer to treat. Ap logo ka shukriya ki apne mujhe itna pyar diya. Sach me , mai ap logo ke bina kuch bhi nahi. (Thank you for showering me with so much love. I'm nothing without you)," Sanu had written in his Facebook post.

In the same post, the singer had also apologised for his son Jaan Kumar Sanu's controversial remark on the Marathi language during an episode of the reality show "Bigg Boss 14".

"Mujhe mafi mangni pari Jaan ke statement ke liye, unko aise nahi bolna chahiye tha. Unhone khud bhi mafi mang li hai and meri ex wife Rita Ji ne bhi mafi manga hai. I hope Jaan ab ye kabhi repeat nahi karega. Mumbai ne mujhe sab kuch diya hai, ye meri karmabhumi hai (I had to apologise for Jaan's statement. He should not have said this. Jaan and my ex-wife Rita have already apologised. I hope Jaan never repeats such behaviour. Mumbai is my workplace, it has given me everything)," Sanu added.