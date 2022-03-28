Kumkum Bhagya Actor Pooja Banerjee Reveals Daughter's Name in Letter to Husband

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee is having a great time being a mother these days. On March 12, the actor and her husband, Sandeep Sejwal, welcomed their first child, a daughter. And now, the actor has finally revealed her daughter’s name. Pooja has used an unusual method to reveal her daughter’s name. She wrote a love letter to her husband in which she revealed the child’s name.

Pooja posted a love letter to Instagram, tagging her husband Sandeep Sejwal. “Dear husband and Sana’s father, thank you for all the good decisions!" it says. “And the most important decision I’ve made is to say yes to you because by saying yes to you, I’ve said yes to my life’s happiness. Your lovely adoration!," Pooja named her daughter Sana, according to her post.

In her caption, she wrote, “Going old school… I’m writing you a letter for the first time today. To be honest, I could write an entire book just for you."

The actor’s fans are very happy with this letter and the disclosure of the daughter’s name. They have flooded the comment section of the post with congratulatory messages.

Pooja had previously addressed her daughter as Gulabo in a post welcoming her. She posted a photo from the hospital of her baby holding her finger. Pooja captioned the photo, “It is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel into our lives. #OurGulabo."

